Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $462.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.95. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.