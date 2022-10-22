Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MacroGenics by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

