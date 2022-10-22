Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,935 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.85 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $585.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

