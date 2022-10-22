iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

