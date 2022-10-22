Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

