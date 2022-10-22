Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 117,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 63,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.