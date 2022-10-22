Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 56,597 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.