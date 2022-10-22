VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,248,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,072,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.81 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

