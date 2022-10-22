Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

