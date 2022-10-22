Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 136,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

