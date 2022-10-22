Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,416 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87.

