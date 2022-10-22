Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 49,302 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,302 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000.

BATS CALF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

