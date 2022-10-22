Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,211,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

