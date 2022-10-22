Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

