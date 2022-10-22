1,936 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 527,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $1,476,564 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on A. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.