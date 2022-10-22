Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $248,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.