Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,806,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,278 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

