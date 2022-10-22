Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

