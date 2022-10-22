Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

