Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $290,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.35 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

