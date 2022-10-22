Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

VLO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.