Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 89,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

DIS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

