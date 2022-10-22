Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG stock opened at $537.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
