Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

