Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.