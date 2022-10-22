Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

