Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Chase worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chase by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Chase by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

CCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

CCF stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $815.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

