Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,926 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NTRS opened at $79.67 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.