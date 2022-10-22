Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,259,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $211.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

