Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Donaldson worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

