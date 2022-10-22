Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 112.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

