Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,751,180 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,851.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,319,000 after buying an additional 598,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

