iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 226.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EEM stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.