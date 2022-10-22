Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

