Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 296.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

