Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.54% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

