Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,179,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

