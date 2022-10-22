Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of HEICO worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEICO Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

HEI opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

