First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.33 million and a PE ratio of 227.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

