Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.06.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

