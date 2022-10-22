Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,716 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 5.7 %

PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

