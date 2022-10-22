Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280,612 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 34.7% during the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPB. Barclays lowered Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $368.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

