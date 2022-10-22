Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

TRV stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.