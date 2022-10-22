Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.