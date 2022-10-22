Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.85.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $244.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.