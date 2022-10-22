Lincoln National Corp Sells 418 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.