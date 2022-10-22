Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

