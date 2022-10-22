Lincoln National Corp Acquires 116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,955,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,324,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,961,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.