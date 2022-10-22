Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

