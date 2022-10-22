Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

BDEC stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

